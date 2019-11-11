The Ins And Outs Of AEW Full Gear

Previously on All Elite Wrestling: Wrestling Superstar Virgil and Chris’ Aunt’s Friend From Church stopped in for analysis on the AEW Championship match at Full Gear. Also, PAC won by pinfall AND submission somehow, and Cody Rhodes cut the promo of his life.

If you’d like to keep up with this column and its thinly veiled Best and Worst format, you can keep tabs on the Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite tag page. Elle Collins is also covering AEW Dark for us, and you can keep track of all things All Elite here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Ins and Outs of All Elite Wrestling Full Gear pay-per-view®, originally aired on November 9, 2019.