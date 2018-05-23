Cody Rhodes Said His Stardust Character Was Like Being A ‘Sad Clown’

#WWE
05.23.18 47 mins ago

YouTube

It’s hard to believe it’s been more than two years since Cody Rhodes left WWE.

Since venturing out on his own, Rhodes tore down the independent scene, joined Ring of Honor and has led the company with some of the most successful shows since its inception. Oh yeah, and he’s helped fund an independent show that sold out 10,000 seats in less than an hour.

Rhodes recently sat down with former world champions Edge and Christian on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness to discuss different aspects of his career, including his final run as Stardust and eventually leaving WWE altogether.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCODY RHODESStardustWWE

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 10 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 2 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP