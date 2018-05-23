Cody Rhodes Said His Stardust Character Was Like Being A ‘Sad Clown’

YouTube

It’s hard to believe it’s been more than two years since Cody Rhodes left WWE.

Since venturing out on his own, Rhodes tore down the independent scene, joined Ring of Honor and has led the company with some of the most successful shows since its inception. Oh yeah, and he’s helped fund an independent show that sold out 10,000 seats in less than an hour.

Rhodes recently sat down with former world champions Edge and Christian on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness to discuss different aspects of his career, including his final run as Stardust and eventually leaving WWE altogether.