AEW Officials Commented On That Chair Shot Cody Rhodes Took At Fyter Fest

All Elite Wrestling

Last night at AEW’s Fyter Fest, Cody Rhodes fought Darby Allin, a smaller and less pedigreed competitor, but one who just wouldn’t give up no matter how much Cody took it to him. When the match ended in a time limit draw, Cody was in the ring trying to get it extended for five minutes so he could put down Allin. That’s when Shawn Spears, the wrestler formerly known as the Perfect Ten Tye Dillinger, stormed the ring and hit Cody in the head with a chair. Cody didn’t put his arms up, fell to the mat with a pool of blood forming around his head, and was helped to the back by Brandi Rhodes, MJF, and others.

The immediate reaction on the wrestling internet was strong, with many people upset at what appeared to be an unprotected chair shot to the head, something that’s been banned in WWE since 2010 because of the move’s obvious risk of concussion. In terms of how this particular shot was delivered by Shawn and taken by Cody, and how he came to bleed from what kind of looked like the other side of his head, I’m not going to go over the footage with a fine-toothed comb like I’m an expert in forensic wrestling investigation. I’ll leave that for the comment sections. What I do have are follow-up remarks from some of the top people at AEW, which you can take with as many grains of salt as you want.