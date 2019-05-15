Tye Dillinger Described Being Underappreciated In WWE And Still Being Offered A Raise When He Quit

The WWE main roster never quite worked out for Tye Dillinger (aka Shawn Spears). After years in NXT, he got over big with fans with his “Perfect Ten” gimmick, which led to a surprise (but expecting) appearance in the 2017 Royal Rumble and an official debut on Smackdown following WrestleMania 33. Then he never really went anywhere on Smackdown, and there were reports that WWE was keeping him off TV because they didn’t like fans doing his “ten” chant. Then this February he publicly requested his release, and was granted it.