Conan O’Brien Pokes Fun At WWE Becoming An ‘Essential Service’

A lot has been written about the state of Florida deciding to allow WWE to continue taping their TV shows from an empty gym in Orlando. The company was labeled an “essential business” by the state, a decision later defended by the governor’s office, which issued a statement saying WWE was “critical to Florida’s economy.” A few days later, news came out that a conservative SuperPAC headed up by former Trump cabinet member (and wife of WWE CEO Vince McMahon) Linda McMahon pledged to spend a whopping $18.5 million in Tampa and Orlando, two cities WWE has a large presence in (and two local economies which are certainly reeling due to the loss of WrestleMania week and NXT’s weekly broadcasts). Just last week, the city of Orlando read an anonymous complaint from a WWE employee saying they were being “forced to work” during a pandemic. Nothing to see here, folks!