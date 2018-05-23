Daniel Bryan Revealed His Choice For The Best Wrestler In The World

05.23.18

WWE

All of us are excited to have Daniel Bryan back as a full-time in-ring performer, but nobody is more excited about it than Daniel Bryan himself. In an interview with Sportbible.com, Bryan talks at length about getting cleared and returning to the ring. He also talks about other WWE Superstars, in terms of who he wants to wrestle, and who he he wants to wrestle again. The one performer he singled out as the very best is the Superstar he faced in his first Smackdown Live match after his return to the ring at WrestleMania: AJ Styles.

I consider AJ to be the best right now as far as in-ring performance. It was good to be able to go out there and see if I could keep up with him not only physically but mentally because a large part of what we do is mental. I actually wish we had more time; the match we had was 10-12 minutes or whatever it was and hopefully soon we’ll have the chance to do a solid 30 minutes and do our thing.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan were previously in the ring together way back in their Ring of Honor days. But AJ wasn’t the only Superstar Bryan gave some shine to. He has a whole list of dream matches from the Smackdown Live roster.

