WWE

WWE announced earlier today that Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to the ring. It was a moment pretty much every wrestling fan has been waiting for since Bryan’s retirement a little over two years ago. Since then, we’ve seen Bryan support a demonic libertarian mayoral campaign, accuse AJ Styles of being a flat earther, and serve as General Manager of Smackdown Live, but none of these things have been nearly as entertaining as watching him wrestle.

Before he was cleared, there was widespread speculation over when Bryan would return and whether or not it would be for WWE. Now that he’s back, the more relevant question is who will fight him first? Judging from the twitter reactions, everyone except the Miz wants to. To a certain extent I think a lot of us were thinking “NOW SHINSUKE NOW,” but Nakamura should probably finish his already-ongoing dream match feud before he gets into it with the goat.

Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I'm glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 20, 2018

Bryan only promised to come out and talk on Smackdown today, leading everyone to hope he would pull a Kurt Angle and book himself into a WrestleMania match.