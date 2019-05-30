Daniel Bryan Says He Wants To Wrestle Until He’s 70

WWE

Yesterday, Sports Illustrated published an interview with Daniel Bryan, currently one half of the Smackdown Tag Team Champions alongside Rowan. Most of the quotes from Bryan are an extended promo on his WrestleMania 35 opponent WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and/or his thoughts about elevating the company’s tag team wrestling scene. According to Bryan:

The WWE tag team division is the best that it’s ever been as far as the matches. The matches between the New Day and the Usos, The Bar, The Revival, they’re all fantastic. But there’s all this big hullabaloo about the women main-eventing WrestleMania. How come no one is talking about tag teams main-eventing WrestleMania?

Great point, fictional character WWE’s Daniel Bryan! Also, how come, when women got the right to vote under one hundred years ago, no one is talking about tag teams getting the right to vote? (But seriously, WWE, listen to Bryan and get the tag champs off the pre-shows, please.)