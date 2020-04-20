It’s been a while since the world of professional wrestling has had any good news related to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. But all that stops today, dear reader, thanks to none other than a WWE Hall Of Famer and Hollywood star. (No, not that one.)
Behold, six-time world champion Dave Bautista has partnered up with Smirnoff to encourage all of us to sit on our butts, pants-free, and shimmy in place for the greater benefit of humanity. Now that’s a Tik Tok challenge I can get behind! (Also, what is Tik Tok? Is that medication for my dog?)
Kicking off my official partnership with @SmirnoffUS. All these years of not wearing pants have prepared me for this moment #HangOutFromHome. Stay connected and stay tuned. Smirnoff and I are going to keep you as entertained as possible. pic.twitter.com/gXPPWlDaPG
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 19, 2020
Bautista is part of Smirnoff’s larger ad campaign, which was originally slated to launch this summer in support of Smirnoff’s Red, White & Berry hard seltzer drink, alongside Orange Is The New Black stars Laverne Cox and Diane Guerrero, plus US Women’s Soccer Team captain and all-around badass Megan Rapinoe. But, as Cox explains in this longer commercial, that plan changed in response to the global pandemic. Watch the one-minute clip below, featuring Bautista holding a puppy while sitting in a tiny monster truck and wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, and let those endorphins loose in your brain:
There’s not really much else to say besides all hail our lord and savior Big Dave. Also: Stay home, everybody.