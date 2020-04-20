It’s been a while since the world of professional wrestling has had any good news related to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. But all that stops today, dear reader, thanks to none other than a WWE Hall Of Famer and Hollywood star. (No, not that one.)

Behold, six-time world champion Dave Bautista has partnered up with Smirnoff to encourage all of us to sit on our butts, pants-free, and shimmy in place for the greater benefit of humanity. Now that’s a Tik Tok challenge I can get behind! (Also, what is Tik Tok? Is that medication for my dog?)