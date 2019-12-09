There’s still nearly a month of 2019 left to go, but WWE has already started announcing inductees into their 2020 Hall of Fame class. “As first reported by” People and ESPN respectively, Dave Batista and the New World Order will headline next year’s ceremony.

Six-time World Champion and ongoing Guardian of the Galaxy Batista is clearly the biggest name in this year’s class, assuming they don’t also randomly decide to induct The Rock. From his announcement:

Opening up to PEOPLE about the honor, Bautista — who has transitioned to Hollywood and appeared in films like Stuber — says, “Vince [McMahon] called me personally to ask me, I was just … I wasn’t surprised, but I was pretty happy. It’s a good feeling, it’s a really great feeling.” Bautista says he told the Chairman and CEO of WWE he would “be honored,” but admits, “As soon as I hung up the phone, I was … and excuse my language, I was like, ‘S–t, I gotta give a speech.’ “ “And that is what I’ve been stressing about since,” he laughs. What he’ll say remains to be determined, with Bautista admitting to PEOPLE he isn’t sure how to put the honor “into words right now.”

“In films like Stuber” is really funny. Maybe when they do induct The Rock they’ll refer to him as having, “starred in films such as Race to Witch Mountain.” No word yet on who will induct him — John Cena, no doubt — but we hear Dana Brooke is available.