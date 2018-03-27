Dean Ambrose Has Been Removed From His Scheduled WrestleMania Weekend Appearances

03.27.18 1 hour ago

YouTube

On the road to WrestleMania, there are occasional setbacks that will sometimes dampen the mood. In the case of Dean Ambrose, while nothing has been confirmed yet, there are signs pointing to a setback in the injury that is keeping him on the shelf.

Ambrose, initially injured back in December, has been on the mend from triceps surgery and for obvious reasons has been kept off WWE programming as he heals. At first, many within WWE thought that Ambrose would be back in time for WrestleMania, … until Ambrose had triceps surgery, which wrestlers normally come back from in around nine months.

On Monday, WWE announced that Dean Ambrose would not be able to appear at his scheduled WWE Axxess VIP signing during WrestleMania week and that Sting and Ric Flair would be there instead, setting off alarm bells that something might not be right with Ambrose.

