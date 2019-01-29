Dean Ambrose Has Reportedly Given His Notice To WWE

It’s been a strange month for WWE contract news. With WrestleMania (and AEW) looming, we’ve already heard about the Revival reportedly finishing up with the company and AJ Styles’ deal ending in April. Now Wade Keller over at the Torch is saying Dean Ambrose is the latest Superstar to give his notice.
According to Keller, Ambrose was offered a new contract and a raise several weeks ago, but turned them down, choosing instead to give his notice to WWE through management and a meeting with Vince McMahon. Ambrose’s current contract ends in April. Keller says this wasn’t widely known at the Royal Rumble or Raw, outside of top brass and a, “small circle of friends.”
More info:
Ahhh, the Hbk frustration sell. OR the general purpose oversell sell. AEW is going to end up with a pretty big roster if we’re to believe that all of these ‘leaving WWE’ folks are going there.
I don’t know that AEW is going to pick up just any old performer. But Ambrose definitely fits that top billing they’re looking for. The Revival would be a great foil for the Bucks for a tag division. Both would be major additions.
His promo today showed just how good he can be. They have wasted him a lot recently. There’s a lot out there at the moment too that would snap him up…
Fantastic news, in my opinion. Is there a guy who would benefit from being unchained from WWE than Ambrose? Guy has limitless upside, and despite all the hokey shit, a huge following. AEW please!
Never understood why they didn’t just shove him into a manager/GM role. There’s this kind of weird collective agreement where all wresting fans know he’s v limited in-ring but nobody admits it.
Being limited in the ring is honestly fine. You don’t need to be a super worker to be a star. Hulk Hogan was three moves. Austin post-neck injury was a limited physical performer. You don’t need Riccochet-level spots to shine. You do, however, need to not be a ketchup-squirting goober.
This saddens me in the sense that he was one of the main reasons why I got back into wrestling in the first place, and his MITB title win is one of my all time favorite moments, but if he’s unhappy then he should definitely leave. I’d love to see where the future takes him…current contract ends in April? I’ll give even odds on if he shows up at Double or Nothing, even as just a cameo spot. It being in his current home town and all.
Maybe we can get Graves to ask Renee about it on Raw. That’s always insightful
Maybe Corey can get her on the phone during SmackDown! tonight.
I wonder how much longer Renee will be around now.