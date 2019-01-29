Dean Ambrose Has Reportedly Given His Notice To WWE

WWE Raw

It’s been a strange month for WWE contract news. With WrestleMania (and AEW) looming, we’ve already heard about the Revival reportedly finishing up with the company and AJ Styles’ deal ending in April. Now Wade Keller over at the Torch is saying Dean Ambrose is the latest Superstar to give his notice.

According to Keller, Ambrose was offered a new contract and a raise several weeks ago, but turned them down, choosing instead to give his notice to WWE through management and a meeting with Vince McMahon. Ambrose’s current contract ends in April. Keller says this wasn’t widely known at the Royal Rumble or Raw, outside of top brass and a, “small circle of friends.”

More info: