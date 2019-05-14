DJZ has been a popular presence on the independent wrestling circuit (not only does he do cool moves, but everyone gets to make airhorn noises with their mouths when he does cool moves, which is very fun to do when one is drunk in an American Legion post) and in Impact Wrestling for years, but has now officially moved on to the higher-profile pastures of WWE.
DJZ Is The Latest WWE Performance Center Recruit
Emily Pratt 05.14.19 2 days ago
