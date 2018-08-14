Vince McMahon Once Used A Vampire To Prank Donald Trump

#Vince McMahon #Pranks #Donald Trump #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.14.18

WWE Network

As a helpful reminder in a world where words are increasingly meaningless and everything seems hilariously stupid, the 45th President of the United States is a WWE Hall of Famer who was once used as a plot device for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, shares wrestling memes to decrease his country’s trust of their own media, and had to call in to verify whether or not Vince McMahon really died in an exploding limo at the end of an episode of Raw. He also, according to a podcast interview with Chair Shots to the Cranium, was once pranked by Vince McMahon via vampire.

The vampire in question is of course Gangrel, leader of the Brood, whose still-beloved entrance involved him rising up through a literal ring of fire and spitting a pimp cup of “blood” onto the front row of the crowd. That front row once involved Donald Trump, as seen here:

WWF Magazine

Gangrel’s commentary:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince McMahon#Pranks#Donald Trump#WWE
TAGSdonald trumpGANGRELMELANIA TRUMPPRANKSVampiresvince mcmahonWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP