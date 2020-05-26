Drew Gulak Has Reportedly Signed A New WWE Contract

Ten days ago, we reported that Drew Gulak’s contract with WWE had expired, and he hadn’t signed a new one. A lot of people (myself included) thought he might make his AEW debut in the Ladder Match at Double or Nothing (a spot that turned out to belong to Brian Cage). But those who were paying attention may also have noticed that unlike most noteworthy ex-WWE Superstars, he didn’t promote his ProWrestlingTees store, didn’t give an interview, and didn’t even tweet about it. In retrospect, it seems clear that negotiations were ongoing the entire time.

Now Fightful tells us that Gulak was part of yesterday’s Smackdown taping, and will appear on Friday’s show. He’s also been moved from the Alumni section of WWE.com back to the Smackdown roster.