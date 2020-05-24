Brian Cage arrived in All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing, and now he’s earned a shot at the world title.

Cage made his AEW debut as the mystery entrant in the Casino Ladder Match for a shot at the AEW World Championship. This was a nine-man, delayed-entry ladder match in which two men started in the ring, then another entered every two minutes. The winner of the match would be the wrestler who retrieved the large novelty casino chip suspended above the ring.

After eight men — Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela, Luchasaurus, Darby Allin, and Colt Cabana — had entered the match, Allin began to climb the ladder to victory as the timer counted down to the reveal of the mystery competitor. When the clock hit 0:00, Tazz’s voice said, “Who can stop the path of Cage?” and Tazz entered the arena, followed by Brian Cage.