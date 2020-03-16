Drew McIntyre Is Very Excited To Face Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania

As I’m writing this, we don’t know for sure if WrestleMania will happen, or when or where, or whether there will be a live crowd to watch it (there won’t be one at Raw tonight, we do know that). But whatever happens as a result of the current pandemic, we can be certain that sooner or later Drew McIntyre is going to have his WWE Championship Match against Brock Lesnar, and it’s going to be treated as a big deal.

For his part, Drew seems to be extremely enthusiastic about facing the Beast Incarnate, and said as much in an appearance on James Delow’s Gorilla Position podcast (transcribed by WrestlingInc). Just looking at the match graphic with his face alongside Brock’s give him some feelings: