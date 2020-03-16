Drew McIntyre Is Very Excited To Face Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania

As I’m writing this, we don’t know for sure if WrestleMania will happen, or when or where, or whether there will be a live crowd to watch it (there won’t be one at Raw tonight, we do know that). But whatever happens as a result of the current pandemic, we can be certain that sooner or later Drew McIntyre is going to have his WWE Championship Match against Brock Lesnar, and it’s going to be treated as a big deal.
For his part, Drew seems to be extremely enthusiastic about facing the Beast Incarnate, and said as much in an appearance on James Delow’s Gorilla Position podcast (transcribed by WrestlingInc). Just looking at the match graphic with his face alongside Brock’s give him some feelings:
That’s something I certainly took a moment to take in, namely when I saw the graphic, because I have used that image as motivation from my time outside the company. Even my time returning to WWE, the ultimate dream situation is Brock Lesnar. He’s the ultimate mainstream attraction we have, and just so unpredictable and believable. I want to build my body up to stand in front of him and look like I should be able to fight Brock Lesnar, and I want to get good enough in the ring that I should be able to go toe to toe with Brock Lesnar, and I want to get good enough on the mic that I can go toe to toe with Paul Heyman.
McIntyre praises Lesnar not just as an athlete, but as a thinker.
He’s a very intelligent individual when it comes to business is the way to put it. Like he gets it more than anybody I’ve ever spoken to, and is really helping me think about things you just wouldn’t think about and not many people could teach you because nobody has quite reached the level he’s reached.
Whatever the WrestleMania turns out to be this year, McIntyre clearly feels like he has a lot riding on the match.
I mean no matter what it’s going to be the biggest match of my career and a huge match, but obviously ideally it would be amazing to close the show, and I think it is very important that we solidify some top tier talent for the future. I think we are in a position where it could be a really good moment for me, and hopefully for the fans and hopefully for the future of WWE.
Obviously we’ll keep you updated on WrestleMania, and where the current complications might land big matches like this one.