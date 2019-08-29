Dustin Rhodes Has Signed A Multi-Year Contract With All Elite Wrestling

08.29.19 2 hours ago

AEW

Before Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) made his All Elite Wrestling debut (as Dustin) against his real-life brother Cody (fka Cody Rhodes, fka Stardust) at Double or Nothing, there was speculation this could be his last match. After an emotional and bloody battle, fans learned they would soon see more of Dustin when he agreed to team up with Cody against the Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen. Today, AEW announced via press release that Dustin will be sticking around the new promotion for a good long time, not only to wrestle but to play an important role backstage as well.

TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingDustin RhodesGOLDUST
