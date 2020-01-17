The Rock Posted A Moving Tribute To His Father Rocky Johnson

The pro wrestling world was saddened on Wednesday to hear about the passing of legendary wrestler Rocky Johnson. But obviously the feelings of fans who remember a great performer, and even co-workers who can speak to what a great guy he was, can’t compare to the feelings of the departed’s own family, which in this case includes a very famous son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Rock had no obligation to say anything publicly about the death of his father. He could have mourned privately, and we all would have respected that. But considering that he lives so much of his life in public, and that his father was a public figure too, it’s not surprising that he’d make a statement.



That statement came in the form of a free verse poem, posted to Instagram along with a video of a young Dwayne watching Rocky in a wrestling match. It seems very sincere, not to mention moving, and it’s definitely worth a read.

Here’s the full text: