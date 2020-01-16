The Pro Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Rocky Johnson

by:

It’s been a tough week for the pro wrestling community, which has been rocked by deaths of beloved performers from all over the world, including Kendo Nagasaki, La Parka and Pampero Firpo. But no passing is being mourned more right now than that of WWE Hall Of Famer “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. To learn more about Johnson’s life and career, you can read Brandon Stroud’s obituary.

As the news broke last night, both nationally televised pro wrestling shows, NXT and AEW Dynamite, acknowledged Johnson’s passing at the top of their respective programs. NXT even had a 10-bell salute before the broadcast began.

Countless personalities from the pro wrestling world took to social media to remember and eulogize Johnson, starting with the biggest of them all: WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Other WWE Hall Of Famers shared their memories of Johnson on Twitter, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and more.

A number of the current generation of sports entertainers also honored the Soul Man’s passing, including Rusev, Titus O’Neil and more:

While the Rock has not yet publicly shared his thoughts on his father’s passing, if and when he does, we’ll be sure to bring it to you. With Spandex would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Rocky Johnson.

Pro Wrestling
WWE NXT Results 1/15/20
by: Twitter
AEW Dynamite Bash At The Beach Results 1/15/20
by: Twitter
Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite Bash At The Beach And NXT Open Discussion Thread (1/15/20)
by: FacebookTwitter
Rocky Johnson, WWE Legend And Father Of The Rock, Has Died
by: FacebookTwitter
The Ins And Outs Of AEW Dark 1/14/19: Working In Memphis
by: FacebookTwitter
NWA Powerrr Episode 14: Great Scott
by: FacebookTwitter
×