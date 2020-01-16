The Pro Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Rocky Johnson

It’s been a tough week for the pro wrestling community, which has been rocked by deaths of beloved performers from all over the world, including Kendo Nagasaki, La Parka and Pampero Firpo. But no passing is being mourned more right now than that of WWE Hall Of Famer “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. To learn more about Johnson’s life and career, you can read Brandon Stroud’s obituary.



As the news broke last night, both nationally televised pro wrestling shows, NXT and AEW Dynamite, acknowledged Johnson’s passing at the top of their respective programs. NXT even had a 10-bell salute before the broadcast began.

We are saddened to learn wrestling legend Rocky Johnson has passed away. We extend our heartfelt condolences at this difficult time to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/0AFyuu4AR3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 16, 2020

NXT pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson before the Jan. 15 edition of #WWENXT at @FullSail. pic.twitter.com/eerzae6uWe — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 16, 2020

Countless personalities from the pro wrestling world took to social media to remember and eulogize Johnson, starting with the biggest of them all: WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, an incredible talent who forged an indelible legacy. My thoughts are with @TheRock and his family. pic.twitter.com/Y2gIgL9J2f — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 16, 2020

Other WWE Hall Of Famers shared their memories of Johnson on Twitter, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and more.

I'm Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of The GREAT ROCKY JOHNSON! I Wrestled Him Many Times Throughout His Illustrious Career. His Physique And Conditioning Were Unparalleled! He Was So Proud Of His Son Dwayne! He Raised Him To Be The Rock!! RIP Rocky Johnson! pic.twitter.com/GiXXFQhGlE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 16, 2020

RIP to the great Rocky Johnson and condolences to his family and friends. “A helluva hand!” 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2020

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.#RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/4agKbOzAry — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2020

GOODBYE BROTHER ROCKY JOHNSON. I LOVE YOU FOREVER YOU ARE MY FAMILY. GOD BLESS YOU pic.twitter.com/43yc60Yh2u — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 15, 2020

So sorry for the loss of Rocky Johnson. A great man, a great friend and I will always remember he was one of only a few that was kind and helpful when I first broke in. RIP Rocky. I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 16, 2020

A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. https://t.co/nHcyt0MYfr — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2020

A number of the current generation of sports entertainers also honored the Soul Man’s passing, including Rusev, Titus O’Neil and more:

RIP Rocky Johnson. I have always admired his physique and athletic ability — Miro (@RusevBUL) January 16, 2020

I am saddened to hear the news of Rocky Johnson passing away. Rocky wrestled for my grandfather Stu for many years in Stampede Wrestling. I am sending so much love to @TheRock and his entire family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d76xpu2EO7 — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) January 16, 2020

Prayers and Condolences to @TheRock and His entire family and Friends inside and outside of the @WWE as we all mourn in the passing of his Trailblazing and Amazing Father Rocky Johnson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cWrk5yNAz9 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 16, 2020

While the Rock has not yet publicly shared his thoughts on his father’s passing, if and when he does, we’ll be sure to bring it to you. With Spandex would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Rocky Johnson.