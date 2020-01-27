Watch Edge’s Emotional Return To WWE In The Royal Rumble

Edge , the WWE Hall of Famer who was forced to step away from pro wrestling in 2011 in the prime of his career due to a neck injury and cervical vertebral fusion, made an emotional return to the Royal Rumble match on Sunday night. The Rated-R Superstar was the 21st entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match, marking the first time he’s participated in a match since defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Alberto Del Rio way back at WrestleMania XXVII.

If you aren’t familiar with Edge’s work, he’s done literally everything a performer can do in WWE. He held the World Heavyweight Championship a record seven times, had four runs with the WWE Championship, held the Intercontinental Championship five times, won the United States Championship once, held the WWE Tag Team Championship twice, and won the WWF/World Tag Team Championship a record twelve times. He’s also a former King of the Ring, a Royal Rumble winner, and was the first Money in the Bank ladder match winner in 2005.

It’s great to see Edge back doing what he loves — especially after commenting that he never wanted to retire as champion and wanted to have one more match — and we hope this is the first return appearance of many. Welcome back, Edge.