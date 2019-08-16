Edge Thinks He Could Have One More Match

WWE

One of the most unexpected moments at SummerSlam last weekend was when Hall Of Famer Edge showed up during the Kickoff Show and delivered a Spear to Elias. Seeing Edge wasn’t the surprising part; he’s made lots of appearances for WWE in the last few years, and even had a show with Christian on the Network for a while. Seeing Edge do a wrestling move was the part nobody saw coming, since he was forced to retire in 2011 due to ongoing health problems stemming from neck injuries.