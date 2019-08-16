Edge Thinks He Could Have One More Match

08.16.19 1 hour ago

WWE

One of the most unexpected moments at SummerSlam last weekend was when Hall Of Famer Edge showed up during the Kickoff Show and delivered a Spear to Elias. Seeing Edge wasn’t the surprising part; he’s made lots of appearances for WWE in the last few years, and even had a show with Christian on the Network for a while. Seeing Edge do a wrestling move was the part nobody saw coming, since he was forced to retire in 2011 due to ongoing health problems stemming from neck injuries.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2019#WWE
TAGSadam copelandEDGEWWEWWE SUMMERSLAM 2019
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP