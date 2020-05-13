WWE

Celtics Center Enes Kanter Says He’s Been Offered A WWE Contract

by:

Professional wrestling and professional basketball have a history dating back decades. But despite the mutual respect between athletes of the NBA and the WWE, only a handful of players have ever stepped inside the squared circle for a legit match, mainly Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone.

Well it’s about time to add another name to that list: Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter. A longtime pro wrestling fan (and former 24/7 Champion), Kanter recently sat down for an interview with Stadium in which he was asked about his post-NBA plans. Kanter didn’t hesitate at all, not only saying he wanted to become a WWE Superstar, but that the company has already made him an offer to get in the ring:

“Oh, I’m definitely becoming a WWE wrestler, for sure. I actually already have offers from WWE, but I’m like, ‘Dude, I gotta finish my basketball career first.’ But after my [basketball] career, I’m definitely becoming one.”

The 6’11” Kanter, who turns 28 next week, already has nine seasons in the NBA under his belt. He is under contract with the Celtics through the end of the 2020-2021 season. Could we see Kanter vs. Gronk for the 24/7 championship at a WWE pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia in 2022? I mean, literally anything is possible at this point, But at least we know the guy’s got moves:

