Celtics Center Enes Kanter Says He’s Been Offered A WWE Contract

Professional wrestling and professional basketball have a history dating back decades. But despite the mutual respect between athletes of the NBA and the WWE, only a handful of players have ever stepped inside the squared circle for a legit match, mainly Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone.

Well it’s about time to add another name to that list: Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter. A longtime pro wrestling fan (and former 24/7 Champion), Kanter recently sat down for an interview with Stadium in which he was asked about his post-NBA plans. Kanter didn’t hesitate at all, not only saying he wanted to become a WWE Superstar, but that the company has already made him an offer to get in the ring: