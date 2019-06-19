The ESPYS Have A New Award Just For WWE

WWE

The relationship between WWE and ESPN has always been a bit of an odd one, partly because of the complex relationship that’s always existed between sports and pro wrestling. While wrestlers (or, if you prefer, Superstars) are athletes, the matches they take part in have predetermined outcomes, unlike “legitimate” sports. Whereas football, basketball, and even MMA are about proving who’s the best at what they do, pro wrestling is about telling stories and creating moments. ESPN has made an interesting move to accommodate that difference by creating a new award for the ESPYS, just for WWE.