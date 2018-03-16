WWE Network

Finn Bálor is a busy man, especially with it being the height of WrestleMania season, but the leader of the Bálor Club took a little bit of time out on Thursday to surprise a fellow countryman with a gift.

Bálor is slated to take on both the Miz and Seth Rollins in less than a month in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 34 for the Intercontinental title. So one would think between his busy road schedule and other scheduled promo tours to promote WrestleMania that Bálor would have little time to do anything else. Think again!