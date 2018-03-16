Rusev May Have Found His Celebrity WrestleMania Opponent

#Wrestlemania 34 #Wrestlemania #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
03.15.18 2 Comments

YouTube

Thank goodness for the speed at which the internet moves. Here we were, not hours from trying to determine the best possible celebrity opponent for Rusev at WrestleMania 34 when it seems a challenger has appeared. And a good challenger, at that!

If you need a recap, the Bulgarian Brute (and probably most popular Superstar in WWE right now not named “Braun Strowman”) Rusev has finally figured out the best way for anyone to get straight onto the WrestleMania card: find a celebrity to wrestle.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSMacaulay CulkinRUSEVWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34WWE

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 14 hours ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP