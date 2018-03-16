Rusev May Have Found His Celebrity WrestleMania Opponent

YouTube

Thank goodness for the speed at which the internet moves. Here we were, not hours from trying to determine the best possible celebrity opponent for Rusev at WrestleMania 34 when it seems a challenger has appeared. And a good challenger, at that!

If you need a recap, the Bulgarian Brute (and probably most popular Superstar in WWE right now not named “Braun Strowman”) Rusev has finally figured out the best way for anyone to get straight onto the WrestleMania card: find a celebrity to wrestle.