Finn Bálor Overcame The Odds To Become Intercontinental Champion At Elimination Chamber

WWE

It was somehow only three weeks ago when Finn Bálor challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. That match was built as an underdog story, with Finn as David to Brock’s Goliath. However, unlike in the Biblical story, this David failed to slay the giant, despite a strong showing in the match. Tonight at Elimination Chamber, Finn was up against another much larger man, Bobby Lashley, and not only that but Lashley’s hype man, 205 Live’s own Lio Rush, was added to make it a handicap match. Despite Bálor’s popularity with crowds, it was easy to imagine this being another instance where the odds that were stacked against him simply turned out to be too much, and we’d have to watch the underdog lose again.