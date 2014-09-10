Former WCW And WWE Star Sean O’Haire Has Reportedly Passed Away

Sad news from the wrestling world tonight as former WCW and WWE wrestler Sean O’Haire has reportedly passed away at the age of 43.
Not a lot of concrete details or confirmation yet, but fellow former WCW star Scott Riggs posted the following on Twitter:
We will, of course, keep you updated. Best case scenario, it’s incorrect information.
The six-foot-six O’Haire (real name Sean Christopher Haire) trained at WCW’s Power Plant and was part of the Natural Born Thrillers faction near the end of the company’s run, becoming a 3-time WCW World Tag Team Champion. He spent three years in WWE, a run notable for the creation of one of the go-to “should’ve been a huge success” characters of the decade: the “Devil’s Advocate.” O’Haire appeared in a series of pre-taped vignettes (included below) wherein he’d tell people to eat, deny religion or break laws because it’s what they really wanted to do. He briefly appeared alongside Rowdy Roddy Piper during a feud with Mr. America, but the character was quietly dropped.
Our condolences go out to O’Haire’s family and friends.
Edit: It’s been confirmed. Here’s a link to his obituary.
I was a big fan of this guy, a can’t miss prospect who ultimately missed… wasn’t there a rumour that he was supposed to go over Lex and Sting, I think, in a handicap match to start a megapush and they pulled it?
Was curious so I looked him up some time ago and he had his face destroyed in a fight and wasn’t looking too good.
Lets not forget that this guy assaulted a woman once.
In 2006, O’Haire was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at “Club Hypnotic” in June 2004,[1] but was found not guilty after the girl confessed that the allegations were not true.
On September 9, 2009, O’Haire was arrested in Georgia for allegedly choking out his girlfriend. He was charged with battery and criminal trespassing before being released on $4600 bail, but the charges were later dropped and O’Haire was found not guilty.
It’s confirmed, here is an obituary:
I actually always liked O’Haire, he was a punishing wrestler and I thought he displayed a lot of good moves in his tag team matches in WCW that I’d catch when I’d flip over from Raw.
It was truly impressive how they managed to fuck up a 6’6″ 275 pound guy that could talk passably (though word was the gimmick didn’t translate well live), do a swanton bomb, and was at least decent, if unspectacular in the ring.
Yeah, I seem to remember being bored to tears by his live promos on Smackdown. Still, had a soft spot for him. RIP.
top 5 characters wwe ever dropped the ball with
right up there with mordecai
Thoughts and prayers for Mark Jindrak.
That made me laugh much harder than I feel comfortable admitting.
I wasn’t the biggest fan of O’Haire, but I did love those “guy in a black suit from Galt’s Gulch” vignettes. Very sad news.
I has a sad, I liked Sean O’Haire. His Devil’s Advocate character could really have been something awesome, but we never even had the chance to find out. R.I.P. Sean.
Nooo he literally had my favorite gimmick of all time. I was just talking to my friend the other day about how his Devil’s Advocate gimmick would’ve been gold against SES Punk. He was freaking talented too man & another example of WWE misusing talent. Rest in power O’Haire.
I actually really liked the Natural Born Thrillers in WCW with him and Mark Jindrak.
Granted, I was about 11 and the show was largely appalling, but I quite like that tag team. Not so much when they insisted on pairing him with Chuck Palombo.
That’s just reminded me of Palombo’s inexplicably pointless run on Smackdown in 2007 as ‘angry biker character’
RIP. Another wrestler who went too soon.
To this day, I am convinced that he didn’t get pushed as much as he should because he was a WCW guy going into the WWE and Vince is a little nuts and sensitive with that type of thing.
Where’s his front page news? Where’s his adulations? God damn, first my friend didn’t show up then I got swindled out of fifty pounds then the babyfuckers beat Andorra now this, 2014 go burn in hell you decrepit-ass motherfucker.
Jesus. What is the life expectancy of wrestlers now?
That sucks. I always liked him.
R.I.P Sean O’Haire. You’ll always be missed. If only WWE did not drop the Devil’s Advocate character during the Here Come The Pain/Ruthless Aggression Era he would have ran with the ball.
I only knew him from his MMA/Kick boxing years. I saw him in UFC once when I caught a rerun of old UFC episodes and watched him loose once or twice in K-1 tournaments live when I was into that sport so much. He wasn’t anything spectacular but he tried hard so I noted his name. RIP
I was making my way through the early 2000’s ppvs on the network & one of those vignettes is played at I think the 2003 Rumble. I was instantly like, “who is this guy? that was amazing, why I have I never seen this before?” I assume by pairing him with Piper, they were looking to give the guy a big push, but the character seemed like it should have been a solo act and it really got pushed aside by Piper’s antics. (The next ppv was Rikishi getting revenge on Piper on behalf of Jimmy Snuka. O’Haire won the match by distraction but it really wasn’t about him.) Failed “can’t misses” aside, it’s a real shame for anyone to die at 43, especially yet another wrestler. This will only provide more fuel for the critics to bash the business and much like that great character, the actual man himself and his tragedy will get lost in the shuffle of the bigger headline. For the character it was “Look, it’s Roddy Piper!” For the man it will be “Another wrestler died! Isn’t wrestling the worst?”
Such a shame. His “Libertarian Asshole” character was a decade before its time.
I loved his Widowmaker manoeuver, always sad when wrestlers die young.
43?! Man that’s rough….
UPDATE via TMZ on his death:
“12:50 PM PT — According to local police, O’Haire committed suicide. He was found in his bedroom beside his bed, with a red rope tied around his neck and connected to the bedpost. His body was discovered by his father, who then called 911. “
He had it all I don’t know how he didn’t get over, but I guess it wasn’t meant to be. R.I.P. Sean, I think of the awesome Seanton bombs you use to hit and wonder what could’ve been. Might find EWR and make WCW again with OHare, Bryan, Joe and Punk the stars of the company.
Not going to pretend that I had any affection for the guy. just had a few notable moments. just lamenting his age