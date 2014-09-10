Former WCW And WWE Star Sean O’Haire Has Reportedly Passed Away

Sad news from the wrestling world tonight as former WCW and WWE wrestler Sean O’Haire has reportedly passed away at the age of 43.

Not a lot of concrete details or confirmation yet, but fellow former WCW star Scott Riggs posted the following on Twitter:

We will, of course, keep you updated. Best case scenario, it’s incorrect information.

The six-foot-six O’Haire (real name Sean Christopher Haire) trained at WCW’s Power Plant and was part of the Natural Born Thrillers faction near the end of the company’s run, becoming a 3-time WCW World Tag Team Champion. He spent three years in WWE, a run notable for the creation of one of the go-to “should’ve been a huge success” characters of the decade: the “Devil’s Advocate.” O’Haire appeared in a series of pre-taped vignettes (included below) wherein he’d tell people to eat, deny religion or break laws because it’s what they really wanted to do. He briefly appeared alongside Rowdy Roddy Piper during a feud with Mr. America, but the character was quietly dropped.

Our condolences go out to O’Haire’s family and friends.

Edit: It’s been confirmed. Here’s a link to his obituary.