The Free Version Of WWE Network Is Finally Here

There’s been talk for a long time now of the WWE Network moving to a tiered system, with some shows available for free and others behind a paywall, perhaps even more than paid option with more shows for more money. We’re still waiting to hear if that latter part is going to happen eventually, but as of today the free Network tier is officially a reality. This is more than just a set of temporarily free shows like WWE offered back in March — this is an ongoing new option for viewers who want to watch some Sports Entertainment without a monthly subscription.
Without paying any money or even entering a credit card number, fans can watch Raw, Smackdown, and NXT a few weeks after they air on cable. The free tier also offers a selection of WWE PPVs, original shows like Table for 3 and The Bump, and more. They’re even bringing back Raw Talk, the post-show that immediately follows Raw every Monday Night. That will air tonight for paid subscribers and free viewers alike, and will presumably be promoted throughout Monday Night Raw to make people aware of the Network’s new free option.
Here’s the press release from WWE:
WWE® Introduces the New Free Version Of WWE® Network
06/01/2020
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today unveiled the Free Version of WWE Network, the company’s award-winning digital streaming service, unlocking a vast portion of its content library with more than 15,000 action-packed WWE titles now available for free, no credit card required.
The Free Version of WWE Network includes:
- New shows including Raw Talk, streaming Monday nights each week immediately following Raw
- Groundbreaking original series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time
- Recent episodes of WWE’s flagship programs Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT
- Select historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events
- Weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE’s The Bump, WWENow, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline
“The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”