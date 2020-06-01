The Free Version Of WWE Network Is Finally Here

There’s been talk for a long time now of the WWE Network moving to a tiered system, with some shows available for free and others behind a paywall, perhaps even more than paid option with more shows for more money. We’re still waiting to hear if that latter part is going to happen eventually, but as of today the free Network tier is officially a reality. This is more than just a set of temporarily free shows like WWE offered back in March — this is an ongoing new option for viewers who want to watch some Sports Entertainment without a monthly subscription.

Without paying any money or even entering a credit card number, fans can watch Raw, Smackdown, and NXT a few weeks after they air on cable. The free tier also offers a selection of WWE PPVs, original shows like Table for 3 and The Bump, and more. They’re even bringing back Raw Talk, the post-show that immediately follows Raw every Monday Night. That will air tonight for paid subscribers and free viewers alike, and will presumably be promoted throughout Monday Night Raw to make people aware of the Network’s new free option.