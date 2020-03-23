The WWE Network Is Offering Every WrestleMania And More For Free

In this strange time of the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone’s stuck at home and looking for ways to stay entertained, not to mention that a lot of people are a little short on money as lots of outside-the-home work dries up. In both regards, here’s good news for wrestling fans: WWE just announced that they’ve made a whole bunch of content on the WWE Network free for a limited time, including every WrestleMania.

Beginning today, @WWE is pleased to unlock a vast portion of the WWE Network library and extend free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary on-demand content, including EVERY #WrestleMania! https://t.co/dLNR9zQqvr — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2020

Here’s more from their official announcement:

This unprecedented offering to WWE fans worldwide includes each epic installment to date of WrestleMania, plus, every Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series event; every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver; and groundbreaking originals such as the entire WWE 24 docuseries, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions interview show, the recent five-episode hit, WWE Ruthless Aggression, and its 20-episode predecessor, The Monday Night War series. Also included: Recent episodes of Monday Night Raw

Recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown

Every episode of WWE Untold

A Future WWE: The FCW Story

Much, much more We’ve already doubled down with an historic WrestleMania

this year that’s Too Big for Just One Night, streaming on WWE Network next Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, at 7 ET/4 PT. (The two-night WrestleMania event is only available to WWE Network subscribers.) Now, in the lead-up to The Show of Shows, you can relive classic matches, re-experience sports-entertainment’s defining moments and celebrate WWE’s greatest Superstars, past and present. Just create your account and stream on your favorite device.

Just from my own browsing, it looks like every WWE PPV is free right now (but not the old WCW PPVs, alas), as well as episodes of NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live, except for the most recent ones. However you look at it, that’s a lot of decent content on offer, so whether you aren’t currently subscribed but still have nostalgia for WWE content, or you have been subscribed but need that $9.99 a month for something else right now and don’t want to lose access to all those WWE shows, you’re in luck.