Kevin Owens Finally Vanquished Shane McMahon In A Ladder Match On Smackdown

The feud between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon (hopefully) finally have ended tonight, when Kevin Owens defeated him in a ladder match. We originally thought their story might end at SummerSlam, when they had a match with the stipulation that KO would be fired if he lost, but unfortunately there was no such stipulation on Shane, and after Kevin’s victory things just went on. After weeks of humiliation and ultimately an unfair firing by Shane, Kevin finally got some leverage when he threatened legal action. Last Tuesday on the last USA episode of Smackdown, they finally arrived at a deal: After tonight’s ladder match, whoever lost would be gone from WWE. So that means Shane’s time (as an onscreen character) with the company is done, at least for the time being.