06.09.19 1 hour ago

A pre-match headbutt to the dressing room door and a head-first sprint into the ring post turned the main event of WWE’s Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia into a dangerous mess of bloody scalps, accidental head drops, nearly broken necks. A bout between a 54-year old man and a 52-year old man doesn’t get better when you add concussions, for which wrestling legend Bill Goldberg has already apologized for on social media.

The latest wrinkle in the story is fan footage showing Goldberg being so badly concussed that he’s unable to leave the ring under his own power, and is seen collapsing at ringside. You can see the short video below.

TOPICS#The Undertaker#WWE
TAGSBILL GOLDBERGCONCUSSIONSGoldberginjuriesTHE UNDERTAKERUNDERTAKERWWEWWE SUPER SHOWDOWN
