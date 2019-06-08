WWE Network

If you watched WWE’s latest effort in Saudi Arabia on Friday, you saw a lot of iffy decisions — Shane McMahon pinning Roman Reigns to win his third straight pay-per-view match, Brock Lesnar announcing a Money in the Bank cash-in just to get his ass kicked and not cash in, and so on — but none as iffy as the main event between wrestling legends Bill Goldberg and The Undertaker.

Given the state of the last few Undertaker matches and the combined 106 years between them, you could’ve been forgiven for going into the match with low expectations. What you got was a bizarrely concerning and dangerous 10 minutes featuring Goldberg busting himself open on the ring post and losing control of his faculties, a brutal Tombstone piledriver that couldn’t have made the situation better, and a botched Jackhammer that accidentally turned into a brainbuster.