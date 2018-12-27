WWE Network

Our best and worst of Nitro column is currently chronicling the early days of Bill Goldberg’s undefeated streak and rise to the top of WCW, but let’s jump ahead to the end of that streak, as Kevin Nash defeated Goldberg for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Starrcade 20 years ago today. December 27, 1998.

“Kevin Nash defeated Goldberg” is only part of the story, though. The match not only featured legendary interference from Scott Hall disguised as Event Staff and an “electrified cattle prod,” but run-ins from Disco Inferno and Bam Bam Bigelow, as well. If you’ve never seen the finish and would like to spend your Thursday with a furrowed brow, enjoy: