Dustin Rhodes Talks WWE Creative, AEW, And Why ’90s Goldust Wouldn’t Work Today

Dustin Rhodes has been wrestling for more than 30 years, and while he wants to do other things, he’s not really ready to stop yet. Since 1995, he’s been best known to WWE fans as Goldust, the bizarre one. He’s also part of a famous wrestling family, of course. His father was the legendary American Dream Dusty Rhodes, and his brother is the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, who’s recently become a promoter himself.

Thanks to our friends at Astronomicon, a Detroit-based pop culture convention, With Spandex had the chance to sit down and talk with Dustin Rhodes about what he’s up to now, how he feels about his past, and his reaction to his brother’s latest venture. If you’re in the area, you can see him at Astronomicon on February 8th and 9th.

With Spandex: It’s been a while since we’ve really seen you in WWE. Do you have any sense of when you’ll be back?

Goldust: Well right now I’m just coming off a double knee surgery, and I gotta go to the PC Center next week, and get them looked at to see where we’re at and where we stand on that, and then we’ll go from there, but that’s all I can do right now as far as giving you any information about the future.

Depending on when you’re able to get back in the ring, would you have any interest in playing Goldust as a manager?

Well, you know, we talked about that at one point when I was with Mandy Rose, and it looked like it had some legs, but I don’t know what happened, you know? They went in a different direction, and then she went over to Smackdown and I’m still at Raw, so it kind of makes things difficult. And the timing of things. They’ve got to be at the right time to them. Because you’re going to oversaturate managers, because somebody wants to have managers for every single person, it’s going to become oversaturated and it’s going to lose its mystique. It’s a funny thing to watch a manager who’s very good, like a Bobby Heenan or a Jim Cornette, but there’s very few of those. Because right now you just go out there… You’ve got Lio Rush, right? You’ve got… I don’t know, who else is a manager?

Paul Heyman’s still around quite a bit.

Well Heyman, yeah, but he comes in with Brock. He’s just with Brock. But like, Lio, he’s a good mouthpiece, and you can’t stand him because he talks so much, you know, and he’s just this little wiry person, and that’s good. But in the future, I just think they could be so oversaturated with managers, and it’s not good. There should be 2 or 3 at most to get anything significant done well. So yes, to answer your question, I’m open to a manager spot, but I don’t know where we’re at right now with my knees. My shoulders are still bad. I’ve had so many surgeries, and I’m getting up there in age, although I can still hang with the best of them right now. It’s just, what do I want to do? I want to act. There’s other options in my life besides wrestling, and wrestling has been my world and my life for 30 years. I mean straight out of my mother’s womb I wanted to be a pro wrestler, and I’ve done that and been one of the best in the world at it, and I’m very very proud of myself for my accomplishments and all WWE has given me over the years, and taking good care of me. I don’t know, I just kind of take it day by day. See what happens, and see what pops into my brain, what pops into their brain, as far as ideas, and we go from there.