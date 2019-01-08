Here’s What We Learned From The All Elite Wrestling Rally

All Elite Wrestling

The biggest story in the American pro wrestling scene in 2019 so far has been the announcement of All Elite Wrestling. Since the announcement on New Year’s Day of the promotion’s existence and more announcements to come at the Double or Nothing rally on January 8, we’ve learned a little bit more about AEW. The roster includes Hangman Page, Brandi Rhodes (who is also Chief Brand Officer), and Cody and the Young Bucks, who are also Executive Vice Presidents, along with unnamed others, of the company. Britt Baker was reported to have signed with AEW, the SCU trio (BTE regulars and on the poster for the rally) was reported to have signed,

it was rumored Goldberg could be involved. With Kenny Omega’s announcement that he was leaving NJPW, which has yet to be confirmed by the company, speculation abounded that he might join AEW.

Earlier on January 8, Tony and Shad Khan released statements about the promotion. Shad confirmed he is the lead invested, and Tony will be the president. Tony spoke about his lifelong love of wrestling and encourage people to support he and his father’s business venture by saying, “I urge everyone who believes in what we’re doing, or wants to believe in dreams coming true, to support AEW by spreading the word and passing the wrestling bug onto someone else. My message: Get in on the ground floor with AEW today and help lead our movement to grow the wrestling community and ensure that the voices of the wrestling fans, their creative minds and their remarkable ideas, will always be heard.”

The rally took place at 5 PM Eastern at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Before the event started, Conrad Thompson, aka Conrad the Mortgage Guy, declared “I haven’t felt like this since the nineties. It’s great to be a wrestling fan again” and “wrestling history is going to made today” and encouraged people to get lapsed fans to tune in. Also before the rally proper, Billy Gunn was revealed as an AEW producer.