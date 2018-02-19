The Great Muta May Wrestle His Last Match In Less Than A Month

02.19.18 3 weeks ago

Wrestle-1

The Great Muta‘s long, storied wrestling career has included so many great matches, a giant egg baby, and getting a ranking system for wrestling match bloodshed named after him. I was fortunate enough to see the 55-year-old former AJPW president team with Pentagon Jr. about a month ago, and he didn’t look like he was on the verge of retirement.

At a press conference early on Monday, Muta revealed that he believes his wrestling career may be over after a double knee replacement surgery at the end of March.

