The Great Muta May Wrestle His Last Match In Less Than A Month

The Great Muta‘s long, storied wrestling career has included so many great matches, a giant egg baby, and getting a ranking system for wrestling match bloodshed named after him. I was fortunate enough to see the 55-year-old former AJPW president team with Pentagon Jr. about a month ago, and he didn’t look like he was on the verge of retirement.
At a press conference early on Monday, Muta revealed that he believes his wrestling career may be over after a double knee replacement surgery at the end of March.
Mutoh/Muta’s always been one of my all time favorites. Its a shame he didn’t get one last American tour over the years, as his Shining Wizard persona would have been a lot of fun to watch against Kurt Angle, Lesnar, Austin etc in that early 00s time period, or even a Muta vs Taker feud.
Hopefully he gets a WWE Hall of Fame spot eventually, if I have to live in a world where Hall of Famer: Jeff Jarrett is a serious thing, I deserve that.