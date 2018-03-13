WWE Is Pulling Out All The Stops For Next Month’s ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’

#WWE
03.13.18 9 hours ago 10 Comments

WWE Promotional Image

Earlier this month we learned that the biggest Royal Rumble ever is heading to Saudi Arabia on April 27th. Now we’ve got a couple more details about the event, including how serious WWE is taking it, and a couple of confirmed names for what is literally being called the Greatest Royal Rumble. The Jim Duggan Entry No. 13 theory is getting tested for the third time this year.

According to PWInsider, the game plan is to make the first-ever non-January Royal Rumble a major priority. File that under “uh, yeah,” as a major annual event adding 20 superstars to the field and holding it overseas are clear signals that this is a big deal for the Universe.

Perhaps the wildest of note of all is we’ll be seeing the first Royal Rumble to happen outside the month of January — this is going to really screw with our internal clocks, as we’re not used to counting down from 10 so often in a one-hour time frame in any other month.

