Earlier this month we learned that the biggest Royal Rumble ever is heading to Saudi Arabia on April 27th. Now we’ve got a couple more details about the event, including how serious WWE is taking it, and a couple of confirmed names for what is literally being called the Greatest Royal Rumble. The Jim Duggan Entry No. 13 theory is getting tested for the third time this year.
According to PWInsider, the game plan is to make the first-ever non-January Royal Rumble a major priority. File that under “uh, yeah,” as a major annual event adding 20 superstars to the field and holding it overseas are clear signals that this is a big deal for the Universe.
Perhaps the wildest of note of all is we’ll be seeing the first Royal Rumble to happen outside the month of January — this is going to really screw with our internal clocks, as we’re not used to counting down from 10 so often in a one-hour time frame in any other month.
In addition to the finest nuts and spices in 7 kingdoms, I assume the winner gets to sit on a large ottoman whilst two of the most beautiful women in the empire cool their new champion with giant palm fronds.
Will there be firebreathers and bellydancers for their enjoyment as well? Maybe some dates?
Winning the Greatest Royal Rumble is reward enough, you get to dethrone Del Rio from that title.
Now on the the Greatest King of the Ring … 64 Superstars and you have to wrestle six times in one night!
I would watch a March Madness-style seeded tournament of 64 WWE superstars.
March of the King!
What do you think Del Rio was meeting about at WWE HQ last week?
I wonder what’s going to happen when one of those Saudi sheiks decides he likes a competitor and halfway through the event, pulls out $10million dollars and say, ‘I want that guy to win’, or changes the rules like they used to do at Abu Dhabi grappling tourneys.
I’m wondering if they’ll have a surprise lower-level (Mojo?) winner rather than the usual suspects, just to shake things up a bit.
I just need to hear the response to Rusev Day
I think Rollins or Strowman will win if I had to guess without knowing a lot of info