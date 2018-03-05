WWE Is Sending The Biggest Royal Rumble Ever To Saudi Arabia

WWE fans already got two Royal Rumble matches this year, and it looks like they’re getting a third.
Per an announcement on WWE.com, Saudi Arabia is getting the “greatest Royal Rumble” at the end of April. Alberto Del Rio will lose the “won the biggest Royal Rumble ever” line on his resume when it happens, too.
Details:
The Saudi General Sports Authority, in partnership with WWE, will present the Greatest Royal Rumble event at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27. For the first time ever, the Royal Rumble Match will feature 50 WWE Superstars.
“The Greatest Royal Rumble will be a spectacle of historic proportions,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Our partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority reflects a long-term commitment to present WWE’s world-class entertainment to a global audience on a grander scale than ever before.”
No word yet on whether or not the event will be broadcast in any way or if it’ll just be for the Saudi live crowd, but they announced a handful of big names for it, including Cena, Reigns, Styles, and Triple H. Maybe Triple H will win because people really like him in the Middle East?
Who wins the Greatest Royal Rumble? It’s got the best eliminations, some of the best eliminations you’ve ever seen, more and more!
My dream for the return of world war 3 is alive
Seth Rollins will set an endurance record that shall never be broken!
So, does the winner get a title shot at “the Greatest Wrestlemania” house show?
How do we start a campaign to get Kofi to win this? WWE is never going to have him headline WM so he will never win the rumble. Given all the spots he’s done he at least deserves to have “winner of largest Rumble” on his resume.
That would be amazing and the right call, although Roman will probably win it.
Make it co-ed because I doubt you’re getting enough legends and surprise entrants that want to fly to Saudi Arabia to fill out the card.
Would including NXT stars fill out the card ?
Well sure, we could do that instead but where’s the fun in that?
Something tells me Saudi Arabia isn’t the best place to test the waters on a co-ed Royal Rumble.
Ohhh, fiddle sticks to that. If we can’t go into their country and force our views on them…..then why even bother going there in the first place. #TeachTheWorld
But Ric Flair already won the greatest Royal Rumble of all time
+Fact
With a TEAR…..in my EYE….This is the GREATEST….COMMENT I will ever GIVE a +1
ADDAM GOLD BAYBAY!!
Somehow I doubt there will be a women’s “Greatest Royal Rumble” in Saudi Arabia
The first 49 entrants eliminate one another. Lesnar wins after one second.
Is Tony Schiavone announcing this one?
I’ll predict way way ahead of time with barely any information on this and the competitors that Seth rollins will win.
Hahaha suck it, Del Rio.
Trips is winning. No discussion, no debate. Rollins enters #1 and lasts 1 hour, 35 minutes…Braun enters at 49, and eliminates everyone but Rollins. Rollins then guts out an elimination of Braun, only to get thrown halfway to Mecca by Triple H, seconds after entering at 50. But it’ll all be cool, because the three will dance afterward, or share a hookah…or something.