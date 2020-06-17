The Best In The World and the Best There Is, The Best There Was And The Best There Ever Will Be appeared on WWE Backstage last night to discuss the epic clash between Randy Orton and Edge. And, as to expected with these two personalities, they had opinions. First up, Hart said he did watch the main event of WWE Backlash, and actually quite enjoyed it:

“I thought it was a great match. I think it’s really almost impossible to name one match as the greatest match of all time, as wrestling evolves and changes. You watch some of these old matches with Buddy Rogers and Pat O’Connor and stuff, and go, ‘That was the greatest match’ back in 1962 or something. There’s certain matches you aways remember for the hype or the way they come out, and I think it’s impossible to say one match is the best. I think the one missing ingredient that would sort of not allow me to say it was the greatest match of all time is the fact that there’s no audience. You gotta have the third ingredient. You got two great wrestlers, you gotta have a wrestling audience. Unfortunately, that’s an unfortunate limitation. There’s nothing they can do about it. But in saying that, I would say they certainly had a great match and I thought it was very realistic, very intense. It [reminded] me of a tennis match.”

Later, Hart divulged that the Rated R Superstar reached out to him for advice beforehand:

