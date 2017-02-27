Will The Hardys Be The Next To Part Ways With Impact Wrestling?

Matt Hardy himself has been teasing “intriguing” events to come:
Reby, the matriarch of the #BROKEN family, has been openly critical of their recent experiences with the new Impact Wrestling regime:
While some have wondered if this could be a ploy to expedite new contract negotiations, our sources have confirmed PWI’s reports that the recent changes within the company’s management and creative team have led to increased friction with talent.
Some in charge (rhymes with “flapnuts”) don’t care to have talent input in storylines, which is a difficult situation to create when you consider how much the Hardys’ have controlled their own narrative up until this point. Impact claims that contracts have been held up due to the recent changes in management, but more than a few of Impact’s talent have felt insulted by their lack of communication about the situation. This all comes on the heels of Drew Galloway’s departure from the company on Sunday. Our sources say that the way Impact has handled the contract renewals was part of his reason for leaving.
The Hardys are currently slated to face off against The Young Bucks during WrestleMania weekend, and are still scheduled to host a tailgate meet & greet around the same time:
The big question is whether or not The Hardys will make like Bully Ray and Devon and find their way back to a WWE ring. The bigger question, obviously, is if they do, will WWE allow Jeff to blindly walk around the ring to high-five audience members?One can only hope.
If WWE wants them back, they should offer them their own hourlong show on the network with full creative control. They can create their own universe and pull in the vast and various amount of talent signed to the company when needed.
That is to bold an idea for Vince. I’d be surprised if they come back to WWE with a different gimmick than XTREME
Agreed about Vince, but a LU style hour with Matt Hardy in the Dario Cueto mad overseer role would be boss.
A more detailed story: [www.prowrestlingsheet.com]
tl;dr: the Hardys were ready to sign but TNA kept delaying it, then they issued new contracts ruling out a request for continued creative control and wanting 10% of all their earnings from anywhere, and despite Matt’s request TNA won’t even let them drop the titles on TV.
I swear Vince McMahon is running TNA. That is the only explanation for how they always manage to fuck up so completely.
I think people underestimate just how big/important that Dixie/Billy Corgan legal battle was. At least for the foreseeable future, everything should probably get contextualized as “Would Billy have allowed this to happen?”
The answer here is probably not.
Nakamura and the Broken Hardys to Smackdown? I can live with that!!
the temple of boyle heights could use some deletion
Jeff Jarrett can’t blame this on Dixie Carter anymore. I mean really, the Broken Matt storyline was what made people tune in to Impact again.
Yea cuz WWE would never ruin a creative idea.
Brother Husky! You knew I’d come!
+1
Just need to emphasize that any news on the Hardys that is not brought to me by Danielle is #FakeNews
WWE premires #INTRIGUING Matt Hardy, where Matt and Jeff do backstage room vignettes with the old Dust Brothers Christmas lights setup, then come out and do TLC matches against the returning Dudley Boys …except the tables are painted INTRIGUING colors!
Run to the Temple boyz.