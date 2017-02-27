Will The Hardys Be The Next To Part Ways With Impact Wrestling?

02.27.17 1 year ago 14 Comments

Are The Hardys about to take their #BROKEN Universe and go home? According to multiple sources, Impact Wrestling and the Hardy family will parting ways as early as this week. According to PWInsider, the Hardys will not be re-signing when their contracts expire on Wednesday.

Matt Hardy himself has been teasing “intriguing” events to come:

Reby, the matriarch of the #BROKEN family, has been openly critical of their recent experiences with the new Impact Wrestling regime:

While some have wondered if this could be a ploy to expedite new contract negotiations, our sources have confirmed PWI’s reports that the recent changes within the company’s management and creative team have led to increased friction with talent. 

Some in charge (rhymes with “flapnuts”) don’t care to have talent input in storylines, which is a difficult situation to create when you consider how much the Hardys’ have controlled their own narrative up until this point. Impact claims that contracts have been held up due to the recent changes in management, but more than a few of Impact’s talent have felt insulted by their lack of communication about the situation. This all comes on the heels of Drew Galloway’s departure from the company on Sunday. Our sources say that the way Impact has handled the contract renewals was part of his reason for leaving.
The Hardys are currently slated to face off against The Young Bucks during WrestleMania weekend, and are still scheduled to host a tailgate meet & greet around the same time:

The big question is whether or not The Hardys will make like Bully Ray and Devon and find their way back to a WWE ring. The bigger question, obviously, is if they do, will WWE allow Jeff to blindly walk around the ring to high-five audience members?

One can only hope.

Around The Web

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP