Legendary Wrestling Champion Harley Race Has Died

Pro Wrestling Editor
08.01.19

WWE Network

The wrestling world has lost one of the true all-time greats today as “Handsome” Harley Race has died at age 76.

Earlier this year, one of Race’s great rivals and contemporaries, Ric Flair, told a crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, that Race had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, a claim he’d later call, “misinformed.” Race had been in and out of the hospital for the past several years dealing with a variety of health problems.

Dustin Rhodes shared the news of Race’s passing on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

TOPICS#N.W.A.#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSdeathsHARLEY RACENWAPRO WRESTLINGWCWWWEWWF
