Wrestling Legend Harley Race Has Been Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer

03.02.19

According to Ric Flair, Harley Race, one of the greatest pro wrestling champions of all time, has been diagnosed with terminal lunger cancer. Flair mentioned the diagnosis during a Q&A session moderated by Jimmy Hart at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this week, per a live-blogging of the event by Twitter user Jay Alletto.

