According to Ric Flair, Harley Race, one of the greatest pro wrestling champions of all time, has been diagnosed with terminal lunger cancer. Flair mentioned the diagnosis during a Q&A session moderated by Jimmy Hart at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this week, per a live-blogging of the event by Twitter user Jay Alletto.
Wrestling Legend Harley Race Has Been Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer
Pro Wrestling Editor
03.02.19
