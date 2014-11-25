Here Are Mick Foley’s 3 Reasons He Shouldn’t Be Raw’s New General Manager

In case you missed last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE’s flagship show is in a transitional period. The Survivor Series main event ousted The Authority from power, and now God knows who is running things. John Cena was supposed to pick a new GM, but that was dropped. Daniel Bryan showed up to guest-GM, and the show ended with the dreaded Anonymous Raw General Manager making a return.
So who should be Raw’s new, permanent General Manager? One of the names people keep floating is Hall of Famer and former Commissioner Mick Foley. He’s one of those guys everyone loves to have around, and hey, he’s got a Christmas album and movie to promote. So why not?
Here’s Mick Foley (via Facebook) explaining why not.
Here are three perfectly acceptable reasons to look elsewhere when searching for a new GM.
1) Head injuries – While I will forever be grateful to WWE for removing me from an environment where I am likely to suffer from further concussions, my short-term memory is still a problem. A GM has to have a grasp on not only what they need to say – but on what everyone else in the segment might be saying too. Although things are going better for me, I’m not sure I’m there yet.
2) Limpin’ aint easy – I have considerable trouble walking…and it’s not always easy to watch. For a show that is supposed to take viewers minds off their own problems, watching me hobble slowly to the ring could be a downer…and a reminder of the price to be paid when doing what we do.
3) A fashion nightmare – Most people reading will probably feel a sense of nostalgia when recalling my struggles with fashion over the years. But for a publicly traded company, having a face of the company who makes good clothes look bad is a legitimate concern. Even while watching Survivor Series 1997 last night on #WWENetwork, my children marveled at just how bad I looked – even while wrestling in a tuxedo! My commissioner days of 2000, where I could wear anything I wanted are long over. I’m down almost 25 pounds since my back injury – due to a combination of #DDPYoga and wiser eating. Believe it or not, I’m actually 20 pounds lighter than I was during my time as WWE Commissioner in 2000. But I’m a long way from looking ready to assume any type of larger role with WWE.
No, I don’t think I will be the new man in charge. But I wish whoever does end up in charge the very best of luck. Besides, I really liked how it felt to come back as a surprise and make an impact…and look forward to doing it again!
Makes sense.
So, do we know anybody with limited head injuries, a graceful stride and an impeccable fashion sense?
Well, to be fair, that was two months ago, and pretty much exactly when he started doing DDP yoga.
CENA: All right, who else we got for GM for next week’s RAW?
STAFFER: Uh, looks like a masked man by the name of Mr. Excitement.
CENA: Cool, bring him in.
Cena looks Mr. Excitement up and down.
CENA: Know what? I like your look, and I gotta get going, so how about I just make you the new, permanent GM? As of right now, you’re the guy!
Mr. Excitement begins to speak in a low, deep and raspy cadence:
“Thank you. As you may or may not be aware, I have a great deal of experience in the field of General Managing. In fact, I once moonlighted as the Head of Talent Relations, and even became the General Manager of, both, Raw and Smackdown.”
CENA: Oh shi–
MR. EXCITEMENT: That’s right. Johnny’s back, and #peoplepower is here to stay!
Suddenly, Tensai bursts in with Sakamoto and attack Cena. Then, a young, debonair lawyer waltzes in with a piping hot travel mug of coffee, slurps some down, and calmly watches the hossy beatdown while Mr. Excitement has some trouble taking his mask off.
you’ve just made me imagine the most wonderful segment in wrestling history possible
Norman Smiley might not be the GM that Raw deserves, but he’s the GM Raw needs.
These reasons are why Foley would be the perfect GM for us. Opening of the show starts, Foley’s music hits and he just walks out from the behind the curtains to be on the stage.
He does his *insert city here* pop, then, on his clip board, he announces the matches for the night and then tells everyone to have a nice day.
If he’s needed for later on the in the show, he can be sitting in his office. And best of all, he can be like “Sorry, Cena, I’ve already booked the card for the week. You can take your frustrations out next week.”
How great would that be? No more shows that seem put together on the fly.
that, or please maybe bring back William Regal as the general manager? the NXT GM Regal, not the attitude era’s (although either one would be my favourite)
I believe he meant to say Survivor Series 1998. And holy shit Foley wrestling Gillberg in a tux is a thing I forgot I loved. I’ll have to try to find it on the Network.
I remember a few months ago when he was asking people on Twitter about DDPYoga, and the endless stream of love and testimonials.
I hope it helps him keep up with the grandkids.
I think this is a continuation of Cena being the BIG BAD. He can’t just name himself the GM — that would shatter his long crafted facade. So instead he puts DB in charge for a night as misdirection, and then sets up the Anonymous Raw GM so he can be the “faceless face that runs the place.”
It also explains where he was when his teammates were getting attacked leading into Survivor Series — he was taking night classes on programming so he could send set the emails to be sent by a timer while he was in the ring.
This idea that “John Cena was supposed to pick a new GM”… I’ve seen it a couple of times, but I legitimately thought the only GM stipulation he got was that he could reinstate the Authority – then they randomly let him pick the GM for last night only.
Did i just sleep through the stipulation that he could also name a permanent GM?
Nope, Brandon just(understandably) misinterpreted what was said. Cena gets to reinstate the Authority. That’s it. The anonymous higher-ups in WWE decide who gets to run RAW until he does. It was just not really explained for no actual reason, like so often when something important happens.
I mean, there is a dude on the roster who has extensive experience with a lectern…
This, pretty please with a Bullhammer on top.
Please, please, please bring Big Johnny back.