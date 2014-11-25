Here Are Mick Foley’s 3 Reasons He Shouldn’t Be Raw’s New General Manager

In case you missed last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE’s flagship show is in a transitional period. The Survivor Series main event ousted The Authority from power, and now God knows who is running things. John Cena was supposed to pick a new GM, but that was dropped. Daniel Bryan showed up to guest-GM, and the show ended with the dreaded Anonymous Raw General Manager making a return.

So who should be Raw’s new, permanent General Manager? One of the names people keep floating is Hall of Famer and former Commissioner Mick Foley. He’s one of those guys everyone loves to have around, and hey, he’s got a Christmas album and movie to promote. So why not?

Here’s Mick Foley (via Facebook) explaining why not.

Here are three perfectly acceptable reasons to look elsewhere when searching for a new GM. 1) Head injuries – While I will forever be grateful to WWE for removing me from an environment where I am likely to suffer from further concussions, my short-term memory is still a problem. A GM has to have a grasp on not only what they need to say – but on what everyone else in the segment might be saying too. Although things are going better for me, I’m not sure I’m there yet. 2) Limpin’ aint easy – I have considerable trouble walking…and it’s not always easy to watch. For a show that is supposed to take viewers minds off their own problems, watching me hobble slowly to the ring could be a downer…and a reminder of the price to be paid when doing what we do. 3) A fashion nightmare – Most people reading will probably feel a sense of nostalgia when recalling my struggles with fashion over the years. But for a publicly traded company, having a face of the company who makes good clothes look bad is a legitimate concern. Even while watching Survivor Series 1997 last night on #WWENetwork, my children marveled at just how bad I looked – even while wrestling in a tuxedo! My commissioner days of 2000, where I could wear anything I wanted are long over. I’m down almost 25 pounds since my back injury – due to a combination of #DDPYoga and wiser eating. Believe it or not, I’m actually 20 pounds lighter than I was during my time as WWE Commissioner in 2000. But I’m a long way from looking ready to assume any type of larger role with WWE. No, I don’t think I will be the new man in charge. But I wish whoever does end up in charge the very best of luck. Besides, I really liked how it felt to come back as a surprise and make an impact…and look forward to doing it again!

Makes sense.

So, do we know anybody with limited head injuries, a graceful stride and an impeccable fashion sense?