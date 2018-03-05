Hillbilly Jim Will Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

YouTube

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame surprises just keep on coming! Hot on the heels of the absolutely mind-boggling announcement that Jeff Jarrett will be not only returning to WWE for the first time since 1999, but going into the dang Hall of Fame, we’ve got another unlikely name that wasn’t part of the initial rumored batch of names.

… Unlikely in a different way, that is.

There was a name that was not thrown around in any way that we can tell, and WWE announced on Monday that none other than Hillbilly Jim will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame.