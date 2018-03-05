Hillbilly Jim Will Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame surprises just keep on coming! Hot on the heels of the absolutely mind-boggling announcement that Jeff Jarrett will be not only returning to WWE for the first time since 1999, but going into the dang Hall of Fame, we’ve got another unlikely name that wasn’t part of the initial rumored batch of names.
… Unlikely in a different way, that is.
There was a name that was not thrown around in any way that we can tell, and WWE announced on Monday that none other than Hillbilly Jim will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame.
I know it’s lame to always bring up Chyna but da fuck!!!
Maybe they’re saving her for when they do The New Age Outlaws?
Also isn’t Vader dying or whatever? Wasn’t his WCW & NJPW run awesome? I only really know him from WWF in Your House for PlayStation and B&W columns
As far as Vader you haven’t really seen a diesel entrance til you’ve seen him come out in his mastodon helmet and cape.
I need a Hillbilly Jim / Braun Strowman backstage segment during this years HOF ceremony.
Maybe Braun Strowman will induct him.
They do look like Kayfabe family.
Hogan has to induct him, right? Who else? Phineas godwin?
From comments I’ve read in other places, I’m surprised at the grumpiness towards this. I’m surprised it’s taken this long. He’s the last character from Hulk Hogan’s Rock and Wrestling to get in.
I’m alright with this as long as Hillbilly Jim’s statue gets put in the Koko B. Ware wing of the Hall of Fame building.
Uh… what? There’s no…?!?
Man looking back it’s funny since I’ve consistently forgotten just how huge the guy is. I’m always surprised.
No kidding, dude looked like he was 4 feet shoulder to bowling-ball-sized shoulder.
So now the full set of the original LJN action figures are hall of famers right?
I miss those days of characters. Hillbilly Jim, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Brutas the barber, Mr. Perfect, Million Dollar Man. Characters the WWE doesn’t do Characters anymore and that sucks.