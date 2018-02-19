Jeff Jarrett Is Strutting Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

#TNA #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
02.19.18 49 Comments

WWE Network

Ain’t he great?

Surprising news from WWE on Monday as 6-time Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett has been announced as the latest member of the Hall of Fame class of 2018. Jarrett also had four runs as WCW World Heavyweight Champion, six runs as the NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and is, unless we’re horribly mistaken, the only person to win an NWA (edit: singles) championship on WWE TV.

Jarrett’s formative role in TNA Wrestling made him an unlikely candidate for HOF induction, but the wrestling times, they are a’changing. His write-up on WWE.com almost mentions TNA, even!

Jarrett continued to compete around the world and also began to promote shows that gave future WWE Superstars like AJ Styles, Bobby Roode and Eric Young their first major exposure.

Double J’s resume is one of the most impressive in sports-entertainment history. He’s a four-time WCW Champion, three-time United States Champion, six-time Intercontinental Champion, European Champion and World Tag Team Champion. And during WrestleMania 34 Week, Jeff Jarrett will add one more accolade to that list: WWE Hall of Famer.

TOPICS#TNA#WWE
TAGSJEFF JARRETTTNAWWEWWE HALL OF FAME

