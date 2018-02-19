Jeff Jarrett Is Strutting Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Ain’t he great?
Surprising news from WWE on Monday as 6-time Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett has been announced as the latest member of the Hall of Fame class of 2018. Jarrett also had four runs as WCW World Heavyweight Champion, six runs as the NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and is, unless we’re horribly mistaken, the only person to win an NWA (edit: singles) championship on WWE TV.
Jarrett’s formative role in TNA Wrestling made him an unlikely candidate for HOF induction, but the wrestling times, they are a’changing. His write-up on WWE.com almost mentions TNA, even!
Jarrett continued to compete around the world and also began to promote shows that gave future WWE Superstars like AJ Styles, Bobby Roode and Eric Young their first major exposure.
Double J’s resume is one of the most impressive in sports-entertainment history. He’s a four-time WCW Champion, three-time United States Champion, six-time Intercontinental Champion, European Champion and World Tag Team Champion. And during WrestleMania 34 Week, Jeff Jarrett will add one more accolade to that list: WWE Hall of Famer.
I guess this shows that there is no bridge too damaged that it can’t be rebuilt in Vince’s eyes.
Shut the fuck up!
My favorite Jarrett moment that I was a part of in person was the “Shut the fuck up!” and “Shitty pro-mo!” chants at Jarrett during WrestleCon Supershow 2016. Him wearing the Bullet Club gear for extra heel heat was hilarious too.
Fuck it, make him GM of smackdown when Bryan leaves. Survivor Series can become a fight over Karen
Will he acknowledge that he only got anywhere because of his dad? Bastion Booger should be inducted before Jarrett.
I mean, i understand criticism of nepotism is always a concern, but Jerry Jarrett wasn’t booking his WWF or WCW runs. Guy is legit.
The only real knock on him is the knock on every hall of famer: “when is so and so going in?” And recently that number has dwindled to the point that only vader remains
You are horribly mistaken. The Headbangers won the NWA tag titles on Raw in 1998.
God I fucking hate the nWo Silver.
Ain’t he great, Slapnuts?
That’s H-a- double L, o- Double f, A!-m-e, That’s Hall of Fame, Jeff Jarrett.
Actually, it’ll turn out that the Road Dogg is being inducted in his place.
“As an interesting aside, Jarrett continues the trend of Impact Hall of Famers getting WWE Hall nods. ….in 2014 they inducted the Dudley Boyz, ….and in 2018 they’re inducting the Dudley Boyz and Jeff Jarrett.”
What’s wrong with that part? Impact inducted Team 3D into their HoF in 2014 and WWE are inducting them into its HoF in 2018.
There is nothing inaccurate there.
I’m legit excited for his speech. I hope Kurt angle beats the shit out of him.
Does anybody have ANY memory of ANY Jarrett match or ANY Jarrett promo ever? He was the midcard-iest midcarder in the history of Wrestling.
He Mean Gene “Jurassic Slap Ass,” which is an incredibly awful, yet tremendous, insult. Jarrett tried so hard to be edgy (“Don’t Piss Me Off,” “Slap Nuts”) and it always came off as really lame. Koko B. Ware is the damn Hall of Fame, and aside from him having a bird, can you name one Koko promo or match you remember? I’m not a big Jeff Jarrett fan, but the dude is Hall worthy.
That time he held the WWF up for hundreds of thousands of dollars “that were owed to him” to get him to agree to dropping the IC belt to Chyna on his way out.
Hadn’t Jarrett’s deal expired the night before, too? Like, talk about a fuck up. How do you book a guy in a pretty big PPV match and not realize he could have walked the night before?
Him putting over Chyna on the way out of WWF was pretty memorable. I have a feeling that whole angle is awful in retrospect, but he really did have the crowd hating him.
Also, his run with Owen as the Blue Blazer and being the first one to wrestle the night after Owen died and saying “Owen was not a nugget!”
JJ also had tremendous timing, jumping to WCW just in time for the NWO, back to the WWF for the height of the Attitude Era and back to WCW where they were desperate for a headliner and ending up with a bunch of World Title reigns.
There was a promo towards the end of Nitro’s run where he came out wearing a Titans jersey. I forget where they were, but the Titans had beaten whatever that town’s NFL team is the day before in the playoffs, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that much heel heat before of since, those people wanted to KILL him. Matches, though? Hard no.
Hopefully he didn’t get the Ultimate Warrior treatment after getting inducted in NOLA.
Dying two days later and becoming a talking point for Nancy Grace?
Jarrett walks out on stage, then immediately lies down. Hogan’s music hits and we get a reenactment of Bash at the Beach.
This is the only possible reason that Vince brings back JJ.
The WWE HoF is a joke. The bar to get in is so remarkably low. Jarrett isn’t even close to the worst example. Recently the Godfather got in. A guy that NEVER got over til he paraded a bunch of hoes around. His actual wrestling resume is a joke.
“He never got over until…” could be said of almost every wrestler. Undertaker never got over until he put on a trench coat and pretended to be a zombie mortician. Owen Hart never got over until he became the whiny, younger brother of Bret. Scott Hall never got over until he pretended he was Cuban. DDP never got over until he stopped trying to be the guy with every gimmick. Kevin Nash never got over until he was he became a tough trucker. The list goes on.
He’s one of the only guys I can think of who is solely credible on paper.
If the WWE is doing this to get the Memphis video library, I hope they check the tapes; it might just be GFW footage.
Same my first thought was jerry has some footage vince wants and this was part of the deal much like carlos colon getting inducted was
I am actually really surprised that Chyna has not been announced, as you would think that with all the great work that has gone into building the Women’s division this past year, it would be a great opportunity for Stephanie to look secure. Have X-Pac be the one inducting her…
‘Joanie was one of a kinda and suck a golf ball through a garden hose.’
While this has no bearing on why he should be in the WWE Hall of Fame, it’s worth noting that Jeff Jarrett was THE reason that New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 9 was shown on PPV in the United States. I know myself personally, I first got into New Japan due to Brandon Stroud’s article about why I should watch Wrestle Kingdom 9, and then checking the show out because of it. That really got the ball rolling on the New Japan resurgence in North America, and it’s something I’m not seeing people give Jarrett enough credit for. Might as well mention it today.
Jeff’s pretty happy about it!
Jeff Jarrett was successful in three eras of wrestling, had great matches with a number of opponents, established the third longest running contemporary wrestling promotion and discovered and developed multiple WWE talents that are now in the main-event and upper mid-card.
I hope this a serious post, but I agree with that. There’s a lot more people in the HoF that you could hate over Jarrett. He’s far from the greatest or most worthy of an induction, but that’s how it goes. WWF HOF is about as legitimate as the Rock and Roll HOF.
Actually, I take that back. WWE HOF is waaaay more legitimate than the RR HOF. They’re not even trying anymore.
I was totally serious.
You may not like him, but he’s more accomplished than a lot of people.
i thought Jeff Jarrett finally came to his own when he lost his long hair and teamed up with Owen Hart. He was indeed a wrestler in that ring. he knew the craft.
he was able to garner good heat. Sadly, despite how well he made TNA and got it to last as long as it did (and still going as is) he gave himself HHH heat, by putting himself at the top. But the good news is, despite putting himself at the top, he let AJ Styles be AJ Styles and what he became.
Also, who knows what would have happened if Owen didn’t tragically die. Who knows what those two would have accomplished and the type of match the two would have had when they had ended their partnership.
If his WWE/WCW was worthy of Hall of Fame (it’s not, see- ‘Slap Nuts’), the lost lost of things he has done since would surely disqualify him. I don’t even know where to begin questioning this. Dude was only ever a legend in his own head.
Sorry, that should be ‘long list of things he has done’.
so look for him to win the championship sometime in the near future or run smackdown/raw