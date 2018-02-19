Jeff Jarrett Is Strutting Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Network

Ain’t he great?

Surprising news from WWE on Monday as 6-time Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett has been announced as the latest member of the Hall of Fame class of 2018. Jarrett also had four runs as WCW World Heavyweight Champion, six runs as the NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and is, unless we’re horribly mistaken, the only person to win an NWA (edit: singles) championship on WWE TV.

Jarrett’s formative role in TNA Wrestling made him an unlikely candidate for HOF induction, but the wrestling times, they are a’changing. His write-up on WWE.com almost mentions TNA, even!