Someone Measured Just How Literally Electrifying The Rock Actually Is

Chances are, if you currently exist on Planet Earth, you’re aware of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He’s a surefire WWE Hall Of Famer and eight-time world champion. Oh, and he’s also one of the most bankable movie stars in all of Hollywood, revitalizing the Fast And Furious franchise, putting up massive box office numbers as the star of Jumanji, and getting ready for yet another potential blockbuster year as the star of Rampage, Skyscraper, and more.

Oh, also: He legitimately might be running for president in 2020. So, yeah: There’s a reason why no one questions the Rock’s self-appointed nickname “The Most Electrifying Man In All Of Entertainment.”

Energy blogger Matt Chester has taken that nickname one step further and actually crunched the numbers to determine just how electrifying the Rock actually is.