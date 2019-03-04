WWE

While John Cena was in China filming Project X-Traction with Jackie Chan, not only did the actor’s training team help him cut weight and get even more jacked than he already was, but they gave him the fundamentals for his sixth move of doom — the Lightning Fist.

WWE Smackdown Live

While discussing his latest promotion with Hefty Ultra Strong trash bags, Cena spoke to With Spandex about loving his time in China and how his new finishing move came to be last September.

“I spent six months in China and I was training with the Jackie Chan stunt team in the Jackie Chan stunt team training center and learning all of this amazing stuff that I really would only practice for a brief time in a picture I just wrapped with Jackie Chan,” Cena said.

“I’m fascinated by Chinese culture. I’m doing my best to study Mandarin so I can kind of be more immersed in the culture. I filmed in China for six months and loved it. I want to go back. Everything over there is just extremely interesting to me.”