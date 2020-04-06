With so much conflicting information going around about the coronavirus and our leaders shilling Malaria drugs and promising the global pandemic will miraculously go away, it’s time to get serious and listen to one of the nation’s true thought leaders: Hulk Hogan.
Hogan, who currently looks a lot like a Santa with muscles lately, took to Instagram to provide some helpful insight on the COVID-19 plague that has shut down the entire sports industry and even has professional wrestling and WrestleMania on the ropes. His perspective as a rich 66-year old who lives on the beach: maybe God gave us the virus as punishment for going outside and doing things, and that science can’t heal us, Jesus can.
Word up,can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, "you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church" "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land." Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.
I also really like that the picture he posted appears to credit “I AM THAT I AM” to Hulk Hogan.
As of Monday morning there are more than 330,000 cases of the coronavirus infections in the United States, so please, people, for the love of God, stop worshipping Regal Cinemas and have a spiritual awakening so The Lord won’t keep crashing the economy and ruining baseball season.