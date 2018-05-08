YouTube

With his inevitable return to WWE looking like a done deal and re-contextualized ’80s classics in vogue, it only makes sense that TMZ Sports would talk to disgraced wrestling legend Hulk Hogan about whether or not he’d win a shoot fight against his Rocky III opponent Sylvester Stallone.

TMZ found the Hulkster in his element — hanging out with Jimmy Hart, wearing an Andre the Giant shirt, putting over his novelty beach store — and asked him a couple of times who’d win in a real fight between the characters from the 1982 film.