Hulk Hogan Says He’d Beat Sylvester Stallone In A Shoot Fight, Because Of Course He Does

#Sylvester Stallone #Rocky #Hulk Hogan #Pro Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.08.18

YouTube

With his inevitable return to WWE looking like a done deal and re-contextualized ’80s classics in vogue, it only makes sense that TMZ Sports would talk to disgraced wrestling legend Hulk Hogan about whether or not he’d win a shoot fight against his Rocky III opponent Sylvester Stallone.

TMZ found the Hulkster in his element — hanging out with Jimmy Hart, wearing an Andre the Giant shirt, putting over his novelty beach store — and asked him a couple of times who’d win in a real fight between the characters from the 1982 film.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sylvester Stallone#Rocky#Hulk Hogan#Pro Wrestling
TAGSHULK HOGANPRO WRESTLINGRockyRocky IIISYLVESTER STALLONE

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 6 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 week ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP